RECC Seeking Tips On Theft

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn.

RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around 1AM on Sunday, August 7th. An unidentified white male that was captured on security cameras broke into RECC’s pole yard and stole several reels of wire as well as damaged a recently completed cabinet.

If you have any information, RECC urges you to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office of Criminal Investigations at 217-753-6841 or leave an anonymous tip with the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427 or leave a tip online at cashfortips.us.