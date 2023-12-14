Recent Tool Theft This Week’s Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between December 6th, and December 7th, unknown person(s) removed tools from a work site in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

Among the tools taken were a DeWalt hammer drill, finish nailer, impact driver, circular saw and sawzall, three Pasload nailers, two Ryobi circular saws, and a Cobra two-way radio.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the Contact Us button, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.