Recipients of COVID Vaccine at Steam Show Can Get Second Dose This Weekend

A special COVID-19 clinic is being held this week at a local museum.

Anyone who received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot on September 25th at the Prairie Land Heritage Museum can get their second dose at a clinic being held this Saturday, October 16th.

The clinic will be held in the school building from 10 am to 2 pm. Officials with Prairie Land said in a social media announcement today, the booster shot will also be available for anyone that is eligible.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Polly Williams at 217-473-5911.