Record Setting Snow in November

Jacksonville was surprised with a late November record setting snow storm last month, skewing the weather numbers for the month.

It was a record setter for snowfall. Because of the Thanksgiving snow, November officially had 10 and eight tenths inches of snow in Jacksonville.

All of it fell on Friday night through Saturday. The 10-point-8 tenths inches was about a third of an inch more snow that Jacksonville has had in the recorded history here.

Jacksonville had 10 and a half inches of snow in 1975, a 50-year-old record shattered.

It was the only measurable snow for the month. There was a trace on the 10th. Normal snowfall for November here is a little over an inch. And, strangely, the snow on Saturday was accompanied late in the day by thunder, a rare phenomenon.

Nearly all the precipitation for the month was backloaded. Through the first 17 days, there was a total of 5-hundredths of an inch of rain in November. That last two weeks of the month added another 2 inches. The total was 2 and 2 hundredths inches. Normal Precipitation for November is 3 and two thirds inches.

Ironically, the temperatures ran above normal. The average temperature in November was 44-point 8 degrees. Normal readings check in at 42 and a half degrees.

Average highs hit 56, and lows 33 and a half degrees. Readings ranged from 79 on the 15th, to 18 on the 28th. The 79 degree reading tied a record high for the 15th.

Fog was an issue. We had fog for seven straight mornings, starting on the 19th.

WLDS-WEAI has weather records dating back to 1927. We are an official observer for the National Weather Service.