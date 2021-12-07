Red Kettle Campaign At 42% of $138,000 Goal

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is putting out an urgent call for donations and bell-ringers as the Red Kettle Campaign is less than three weeks away from its close.

In a press release today, Captain Chris Clarke says that the annual campaign has reached 42% of its goal of $138,000, with just over $58,000 raised. Clarke says with only 18 days to raise the funds needed to help those in need year round, the Army is hopeful the community will give generously. The campaign will run through Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell-ringers. Individuals, families, clubs and groups are encouraged to sign up to bell ring by going to registertoring.org or by calling 217-245-7124.