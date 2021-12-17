Red Kettle Campaign at 64% of Goal with One Week Left

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is getting closer to the total goal for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, but there is still a lot of work left to do with only one week left to reach that goal.

The annual Jacksonville Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has reached 64% of its Campaign goal with $88,665 of $138,000 collected to date. The red kettles and bell ringers will be out collecting funds to be used to help Morgan County families in need during the Holidays and year-round through Christmas Eve.

Salvation Army Captain of Jacksonville Chris Clarke says, with only one week left to raise the funds to help those in need year-round, the Salvation Army is hopeful the community will give generously.

Clarke says the funds raised through the red kettles support people in need with food, housing, material assistance, emergency disaster services, youth programming, behavioral health support, and many other services not only during the holidays but all year long.

The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell-ringers. Individuals, families, clubs, and groups are encouraged to sign up to bell ring by going to registertoring.org or by calling 217-245-7124.