Red Kettle Campaign Gearing Up, Volunteer Ringers Needed

The weather may be seasonably warmer over the coming days, however, a holiday season tradition is still just right around the corner and volunteers are needed.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off a short two weeks from now, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Major Chris Clarke says, that although it is an early start for the campaign this season, this year has been tough, and many area residents are in need.

“It’s been a tough year for many non-profits including the Salvation Army. Donations are down overall about twenty percent, so we want to make our goal this year so we can so that we can provide all the services throughout the year. So we made the decision to start November 1st.

The Red Kettle Campaign consists of about forty percent of our overall budget throughout the year, and that includes not just kettles, but donations that people send in the mail and make online.”

Clarke says the Jacksonville Salvation Army fell short of its goal last year, however, an area donor helped make up the difference. He says they can’t assume the same will happen this year and will need help to reach this year’s goal of $180,000.00.

He says prospective bell-ringers can sign up online, or by calling into the Jacksonville Salvation Army Office. Clarke says most of the kettles are indoors and volunteers will know ahead of time. He says it is a simple process when you head to the kettle to volunteer.

“So we ask people to just show up at the site, we will have the kettle and there will be an apron if they want to wear it, and a bell of course. They can simply ring the bell, but we also encourage volunteers to greet people, to say hello, good morning, or say Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays.”

Volunteers are suggested to work a two-hour shift, but one-hour shifts are also available. Clarke says they also look for organizations or workplace groups to get together and volunteer to cover an entire day.

Kettles can be found this year at HyVee, Midland Farm & Home, Walmart, JC Penney’s, Buchheit, and Ace Hardware in Jacksonville.

For more information or to sign up to be a bell ringer, go to registertoring.com, or call the Jacksonville Salvation Army Office at 217-245-7124.

You can also donate to the campaign by going to one of the kettles or dropping off a donation to the Jacksonville Salvation Army’s new home located at 1124 Wall Street in Jacksonville. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 220, Jacksonville, Illinois 62651.