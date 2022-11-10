Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Salvation Army began their red kettle campaign yesterday.

The fundraising goal is set at $150,000 this year. This year’s theme is “Love Beyond Christmas.” Captain Chris Clarke says it hopes to spread the Salvation Army’s core value of spreading hope and love to struggling families not just during the holiday season of giving, but all year long.

Clarke says that only 5% of the total bell ringing shifts available have been filled. Anyone wanting to ring the bell this upcoming Season can sign up now at registertoring.com or by calling the Salvation Army at 245-7124. There are still over 3,000 hours of available bell-ringing this season.

Clarke says the local Salvation Army is looking for area businesses, churches, and groups willing to host Angel Trees, Kettles, and Holiday food drives. Individuals or businesses wanting to adopt a family for Christmas (provide toys for kids and a holiday meal for the family) can contact the Jacksonville Salvation Army at any time.

Those wishing to make a financial contribution can mail their donation to 331 West Douglas Ave, Jacksonville IL 62650.