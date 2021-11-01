Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off Nov. 12

With Halloween over, the Salvation Army will soon be out ringing bells for their annual red kettle campaign. Volunteer bell ringers are needed all around the area especially in Mt. Sterling, Pittsfield, as well as here in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says there are multiple opportunities and times to volunteer: “We needs lots of volunteers. Our bell-ringing stars on November 12th and runs through December 24th. People can ring from 8AM all the way until 8PM. We have several locations including County Market, Wal-Mart, JC Penny, and Midland’s, as well as Walgreens.”

Clarke says the money doesn’t just go towards purchasing gifts for needy children in the area and providing holiday meals to the homeless, but it helps the Salvation Army provide financial assistance to people in need all year long.

Clarke says they are hoping to raise $80,000 locally through the campaign.

Clarke says you can sign up to volunteer one of two ways: “People can sign up to bell ring at registertoring.com. They can certainly call us at 217-245-7124.”

The bell ringing seasons begins next Friday and will run until Christmas Eve.