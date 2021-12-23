Red Kettle Campaign Still Sizeably Short of Goal with Just Over One Day Left

The Jacksonville Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is coming down to the wire, and still has a long way to go to meet its goal for this season.

The Red Kettle campaign has reached $115,218 to date but is still short of its fundraising goal of $138,000 by $22,782 as Christmas nears.

Captain of the Jacksonville Salvation Army Chris Clarke says the Red kettles will be out on Christmas eve at area stores until 5 pm, and the Salvation Army Citadel will be open until noon.

He says anyone wishing to contribute can do so by sending a financial gift to The Salvation Army at 331 West Douglas Ave in Jacksonville. Please think of The Salvation Army as you make your tax-deductible year-end gift.

Clarke says the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is a fundraising initiative for The Salvation Army’s Human Needs Fund, which supports programs that meet the needs of the most vulnerable people year-round. One hundred percent of every dollar raised for the Red Kettle Campaign stays in the Jacksonville area community.