Red Kettle Season in Full Swing

With new struggles caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and just 43 days until Christmas, The Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need.

The Salvation Army of Jacksonville is calling on everyone to help individuals and families in need this holiday season as Red Kettles launched throughout the city Friday.

Capt. Chris Clarke with the Jacksonville Salvation Army anticipates requests for service to increase this holiday season after seeing a 30% increase in the need for service over the last year.

He says over the last year The Salvation Army has provided over 15,000 meals, more than 2,500 food boxes and has worked to keep utilities on for hundreds of Morgan County residents among other critical assistance programs.

The Salvation Army is currently preparing to provide Christmas gifts to 600 local children through the Angel Tree Program and provide holiday meals to more than 1,000 people.

Clarke says the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign goal this year is $138,000 this Christmas season to provide help to those in need in Morgan County.

The Salvation Army Red Kettles are out in the community now at County Market, Walmart, Midlands farm & Home & JcPenny through Christmas Eve.

Aside from the usual cash and coin, the red kettles will also accept digital payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. Donors can tap their smartphones against the sign or scan the QR code at the kettle to donate digitally.

Donations can also be given via text message by texting KETTLES to 51555.