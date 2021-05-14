“Red Rocker” Fills Grandstand Opening, as Fair Loses Additional Act

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 14, 2021 at 12:15pm

The Illinois State Fair announced changes to this year’s grandstand line up today.

The Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, and his backing band The Circle are now set to fill the opening left by alternative rock band “Staind” on Thursday, August 12th.

“Staind” announced in late April they were canceling their appearance at the fair due to scheduling conflicts.

Sammy Hagar is joined onstage by The Circle, consisting of fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Michael Anthony of Van Halen fame, and drummer Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, along with guitarist Vic Johnson.

Tickets go on sale on May 22nd at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range between $25 for Tier 3 seating up to $45 for track tickets and $70 for the inclusive Blue Ribbon Zone.

Also announced today was the cancellation of country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini who was scheduled to perform with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart on Friday, August 20th.

No reason was given for the cancellation other than confirmation that Ballerini canceled the appearance.

State Fair officials say customers who purchased Kelsea Ballerini tickets directly through www.Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster mobile app will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.