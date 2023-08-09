Redshaw Reminds Schuyler Co. Residents to Lock Up, Remain Vigilant During Rash of Thefts

One West Central Illinois county is seeing an uptick in thefts and a county sheriff is asking residents to stay vigilant.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw says that an increase of thefts have occurred in Rushville and throughout Schuyler County. Redshaw said in a press release yesterday that a rifle was stolen from a business in Rushville and there was also another report of items stolen out of a car. Redshaw says the previous week saw a large shed was opened out in the county where multiple tools were stolen. He says there was no signs of forced entry into the buildings or the vehicles.

Redshaw wishes to remind residents everywhere to please lock your vehicles and lock your buildings. He also recommends people to install surveillance cameras.

Redshaw says that Schuyler County continues to see drug problems, as well, with his main concern being fentanyl.

He says if you see something, say something by calling the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at 217-322-4366 or the Rushville Police at 217-322-6633.