Refunds Available For State Fair Grandstand Concerts

The Illinois State Fair is offering a way to get a refund on purchased grandstand tickets.

Tickets purchased in person or by phone through the state fair grandstand office can be refunded by submitting a form with the purchased ticket(s) attached. The refund form is available at the state fair box office and online at the bottom of the Illinois State Fair webpage.

The refund form and ticket(s) can either be mailed to, or dropped off at, the state fair box office. The Illinois Department of Agriculture says customers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will need to contact the ticket sales and distribution company directly to request a refund.

The updated requests for refunds comes on the heels of State Fair Officials requesting proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for the standing-room-only area at outdoor grandstand concerts and also the mandate that masks must be worn for all grandstand attendance. Free masks will be provided at entrances to the fair and at the grandstand, where the concert performances will take place.