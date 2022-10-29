Region Sees Uptick in Covid Cases, IDPH Urging Vaccinations

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick of Covid-19 cases in the state.

13,462 cases of Covid-19 infection were logged by IDPH over the past week, and that doesn’t count those who may have tested positive at home and never went to the doctor. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra says 5 counties are at high risk and 33 counties are at medium risk for Covid transmission. Vohra says that the majority of new cases are the current Omicron variants, which are covered with the new bivalent booster shots.

Vohra says its the best time to go get your Covid booster and flu shot at the same time. He says to be sure to be updated on your vaccines before family gatherings during the holiday season. At last count from IDPH, there were more than 1,000 people in the hospital with Covid around the state. 67 deaths were attributed to Covid since October 21st.

Sangamon, Morgan, Scott, and Greene counties are currently listed at medium transmission, with Pike County one of the five counties in the state listed at high transmission. According to the CDC and IDPH’s numbers, the rest of WLDS/WEAI listening area remains at low transmission for the virus.