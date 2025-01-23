Regional Ad-Hoc Committee Opposing Creation of National Park Proposed by AltonWorks Meets, Plots Path Forward

An ad-hoc committee addressing plans to oppose the creation of a national park along Illinois’ western border met last Wednesday to discuss their progress.

AltonWorks first announced their plans for the park in a November 2023 press release which emphasizes the projected economic benefits of a national park in the Riverbend region. The plan would include land in Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties.

According to the Calhoun News-Herald, the committee consisting of Calhoun County Farm Bureau Manager Jane Brangenberg, President of the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources Scotty Bryant, and Jersey County Board Vice Chairman Mark Wagner formed the committee and called the meeting to let the county know about their progress on organized opposition to AltonWorks’ proposal.

The committee told the public at the meeting on Wednesday that more than 5,000 signatures have been gathered and 20 separate area organizations have issued support for the opposition movement. Letters of support from local lawmakers including 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller, State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, and State Senator Jil Tracy have already been issued to the opposition movement.

Both the Calhoun County and Jersey County governments along with the Village of Grafton have taken official action in opposition to the proposal.

Brangenberg has asked the public to inform the committee of any information they hear about the national park proposal, no matter how far-fetched it is, so they can investigate.

Susan Ryan of SC Ryan Consulting, LLC speaking on behalf of AltonWorks said the following when asked for comment on the opposition to the national park proposal: “Altonworks is dedicated to bringing a range of big ideas to the region and get people talking about what they want their community to look like. We encourage open and constructive conversations between neighbors and local leaders about building a better future together.”