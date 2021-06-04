Regional Baseball & Softball Scores for Thursday

By Benjamin Cox on June 3, 2021 at 8:55pm

Class 1A Baseball

Routt 14 Augusta-Southeastern 0 (5 innings)

Triopia 4 Liberty 7

Class 2A Baseball

Quincy Notre Dame 8 Pittsfield 2

Williamsville 8 Beardstown 3



Class 3A Baseball

Jacksonville 6 Rochester 3

Class 1A Softball

Athens 8 Triopia 3

Carrollton North Greene

Calhoun 5 Edinburg 1

Havana 14 West Central 4

Midwest Central 10 Routt 0

Brown County 17 Augusta-Southeastern 0

Pawnee 3 Greenfield-Northwestern 1

Pleasant Hill 9 Raymond-Lincolnwood 3

Class 2A Softball

Buffalo (Tri City) 15 Auburn 0

Macomb 6 PORTA 3

Pleasant Plains 6 Pittsfield 0

Quincy Notre Dame 15 Beardstown 0

Warsaw 2 Rushville-Industry 1

North Mac 3 New Berlin 2

The remaining score will be updated once we have it.