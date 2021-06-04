Regional Baseball & Softball Scores for Thursday

Class 1A Baseball
Routt 14 Augusta-Southeastern 0 (5 innings)
Triopia 4 Liberty 7
Class 2A Baseball
Quincy Notre Dame 8 Pittsfield 2
Williamsville 8 Beardstown 3
Class 3A Baseball
Jacksonville 6 Rochester 3
Class 1A Softball
Athens 8 Triopia 3
Carrollton North Greene
Calhoun 5 Edinburg 1
Havana 14 West Central 4
Midwest Central 10 Routt 0
Brown County 17 Augusta-Southeastern 0
Pawnee 3 Greenfield-Northwestern 1
Pleasant Hill 9 Raymond-Lincolnwood 3
Class 2A Softball
Buffalo (Tri City) 15 Auburn 0
Macomb 6 PORTA 3
Pleasant Plains 6 Pittsfield 0
Quincy Notre Dame 15 Beardstown 0
Warsaw 2 Rushville-Industry 1
North Mac 3 New Berlin 2
The remaining score will be updated once we have it.