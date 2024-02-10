Regional Pairing Announced For Boys’ Basketball

The IHSA revealed regional pairings today for boys’ postseason basketball.

In Class 1A, many of the area’s teams will feed into the Liberty Regional. Every team will play on Monday, February 19th at 7pm. #1 seed West Central meets #16 ISD at Winchester. #4 seed South County hosts #14 seed Barry-Western at Franklin. Triopia welcomes Brown County.

At the Madison Regional, #2 seed Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes #15 Dupo to Greenfield.

At the Carrollton Regional, #1 seed Calhoun receives a bye on Monday. They will get the winner of Bunker Hill and North Greene, which is being played at Bunker Hill. Host Carrollton will take on Pleasant Hill at home.

At the New Berlin Regional, #2 seed Griggsville-Perry will face #15 Greenview at home. Routt will host Edinburg. Pawnee will come to New Berlin and face the host school, and Calvary meets Lutheran.

At the Augusta Regional, #2 seed Camp Point brings in #16 Sciota-West Prairie. At the bottom of the bracket, #8 Bushnell-Prairie City hosts #9 Rushville-Industry.

In Class 2A, there are several local teams who will get a bye on Monday, February 19th.

In the Warsaw Regional, #8 Illini West will welcome #9 Beardstown that Monday in Carthage. The winner will get #1 seed Warsaw in the semifinal. #4 seed Pleasant Plains will take on #7 seed Pittsfield in Warsaw on Wednesday, February 21.

At the Virden Regional, #1 seed Auburn will get a bye and take on the winner between host North Mac and #8 seed Hillsboro.

At the Athens Regional, #6 seed Athens will bring in cross-county rival PORTA A/C on Monday. The winner will take on #2 seed Riverton.

Central State 8 team Normal U-High received a #3 seed and got a bye on Monday. They will take on the winner of regional host Peoria-Notre Dame and Eureka on Wednesday.

In 3A, at the Lanphier Regional in Springfield, #7 SHG will host #8 Springfield on Monday the 19th. The winner will get #1 seed Lincoln in the semifinal. #3 seed Lanphier and #6 Southeast will play in the other semifinal on Wednesday the 21st.

At the Decatur-Eisenhower Regional, host Decatur-Eisenhower will take on Bloomington on Monday. The winner will 2-seed Decatur-MacArthur in the regional semifinal on Wednesday.

It will be regional semifinals all the way around at the Chatham-Glenwood site. The host, #2 seed Glenwood meets Taylorville at 6PM on Wednesday the 21st. The bottom half of the bracket sees #4 Jacksonville taking on #5 Rochester at 7:30.