Regional Softball and Baseball Results for Wednesday

Class 1A Boys Baseball
Augusta-Southeastern 9 Barry-Western 0
Calhoun 15 North Greene 0
Moweaqua (Central A&M) 10 Pleasant Hill 0
West Central 3 Springfield-Lutheran 2
Class 2A Boys Baseball
New Berlin 2 Piasa-Southwestern 0
Pittsfield 12 Riverton 1
Auburn Litchfield
Buffalo (Tri-City) 1 Rushville-Industry 14
Class 1A Girls Softball
Camp Point Central 11 Liberty 1
Delavan 21 Springfield-Calvary 6
Lewistown 2 Barry-Western 1
Morrisonville 13 Greenfield-Northwestern 14
Pleasant Hill Brussels
West Central 14 Griggsville-Perry 4
Class 2A Girls Softball
Auburn Litchfield
Beardstown 7 Carthage (Illini West) 1
Class 3A Girls Softball
Springfield 10 Jacksonville 0
