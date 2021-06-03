Regional Softball and Baseball Results for Wednesday

By Benjamin Cox on June 2, 2021 at 8:49pm

Class 1A Boys Baseball

Augusta-Southeastern 9 Barry-Western 0

Calhoun 15 North Greene 0

Moweaqua (Central A&M) 10 Pleasant Hill 0

West Central 3 Springfield-Lutheran 2

Class 2A Boys Baseball

New Berlin 2 Piasa-Southwestern 0

Pittsfield 12 Riverton 1

Auburn Litchfield

Buffalo (Tri-City) 1 Rushville-Industry 14

Class 1A Girls Softball

Camp Point Central 11 Liberty 1

Delavan 21 Springfield-Calvary 6

Lewistown 2 Barry-Western 1

Morrisonville 13 Greenfield-Northwestern 14

Pleasant Hill Brussels

West Central 14 Griggsville-Perry 4

Class 2A Girls Softball

Auburn Litchfield

Beardstown 7 Carthage (Illini West) 1

Class 3A Girls Softball

Springfield 10 Jacksonville 0



We will update more scores as they come in.