Registration Now Open for Morgan County Fair Talent Contest

The Morgan County Fair is next week, and organizers are in need of talented residents to take the plunge.

The 2022 Morgan County Fair Talent Contest will be held next Tuesday, July 5th. Organizers say this year the contest will be held before the Morgan County Fair Pageant.

The contest will again be held in the Morgan County Fairground grandstand. All genres of talent are welcome including, but not limited to, dance, vocal and instrumental. The Junior Division is for 14 yrs old and younger and the Senior Division is for 15 to 21-year-olds.

Cash prizes of $100 – $15 and trophies sponsored by The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company are awarded for 1st through 5th place in both divisions. There is no entry fee for contestants. Contest rules can be found on the Fair’s website at www.themorgancountyfair.com. To enter or if you have questions email morgancotalent@hotmail.com. Entries are due by July 4th.

Doors open for spectators at 4:00 pm and there is a $10.00 entry fee for both the talent contest and pageant.

Organizers say participants do not have to be a resident of Morgan County to enter the talent contest.