Registration Open for JMH 5K-10K Race Presented by Gatorade

Central Illinois runners will have the chance to get in on the longest-held annual running race in the City of Jacksonville next month.

The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5K/10K presented by Gatorade kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on the campus of the hospital at 1600 West Walnut Street.

Long-time race director Kevin Eckhoff says the course is a well-known event in the region: “There are no changes to the race this year. It’s a flat and fast course. It starts on the east side of the hospital on Founders Lane. It travels through mainly the west part of Jacksonville. It’s a very runner-friendly course with it being flat and fast. There is only one hill – one hill at the beginning and one hill at the end. Those experienced runners should have no problem with it.”

Eckhoff says that runners from West Central Illinois have made the race over its 29 years very popular due to its flat and fast course. He says its a familiar course for the experienced and a great starter course for those just getting into road races: “We’ve been around for 29 years. All of the running community is very familiar with the race. We get lots of folks from Springfield. It’s part of the Springfield Road Runners Club Race Series. We also see folks from Pittsfield, the Quincy area, a few a little bit farther north, some from the Greenfield area, and of course, we always welcome our Jacksonville runners and walkers.”

Registration is now open through October 21st. Cost is $30. Eckhoff says if you register by October 10th, you will be guaranteed a race-branded tech shirt. Registration is $35 on the day of the race. Online registration can be found at this link.

First, second, and third place awards will be presented to male and female runners in 13 categories. In addition, the first 200 runners to cross the finish line will receive a custom medal. There will also be prize drawings.

Eckhoff says proceeds from this year’s race will go to two local food service organizations: “Proceeds this year are going to the Cass County Food Pantry and the Jacksonville Food Center. I’ve been working with Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way to identify those two agencies as needing to help support those folks who are looking for free food resources. We are happy to share those resources with those two organizations.”

Eckhoff says there will be 3 times for in-person registration and race packet pick-ups prior to race day. Those include 5:30-7PM on Thursday, October 19th at the Springfield Running Center, located at 2943 West White Oaks Drive in Springfield; 11:30AM-1PM and 5:30-7PM on Friday, October 20th in the main lobby of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.