By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:17am

Registration is now open for the 2027 Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Teen Scholarship Competition.

Young women ages 14 to 28 who live, work, or attend school in Morgan, Scott, Brown, Pike, Schuyler, Adams, Hancock, or McDonough counties are eligible to participate.

Delegates will compete in interviews, talent, health and fitness, evening gown, and on-stage questions for scholarship opportunities.

Winners will represent Quincy at the Miss Illinois competitions next June.

The local competition takes place January 17th at Quincy Community Theatre.

Registration closes November 30th.

For more information or to complete a delegate interest form, visit Miss Quincy dot org.