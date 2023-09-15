Reimer One of the Featured Racers Tonight at Jacksonville Speedway in Midget Series

Jacksonville race fans will have a full slate of world-class races tonight.

One of those race car drivers is a fast rising star in the Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series.

Taylor Reimer became the first female to win a National Midget race last year. The 23-year old Tulsa, Oklahoma native started racing go-carts at the age of 6. Reimer says she took some time off to go to school: “So, I grew up racing micros and I ended up taking some time off to go to school. Then, a friend back home that I raced with they were starting up a mid team, Dave Mack, and asked if I wanted to practice one. I practiced that and just kind of fell back in love with racing and that’s when I started racing them.”

Reimer has been to Jacksonville Raceway twice before tonight. She spent time this afternoon out at County Market promoting her sponsor Buzzballz. She says she’s thankful for her sponsors that allow her to continue in racing. This season, as of right now, she has 6 straight top 5 finishes in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, where she currently ranks 6th in the standings.

Reimer (far right) talks to a fan about her sponsor Buzzballz line of malt beverages at County Market for a meet and greet. Reimer signed autographs and took photos with fans today.

Reimer says she doesn’t believe she’ll move up in the standings if she finishes on top tonight, but still hopes to win.

She says one of her main goals is to inspire more young women to step behind the wheel: “My main goal is to inspire other female athletes or anyone that is looking to get into racing that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Reimer hopes to step behind the wheel of a NASCAR car one of these days. She says that she admires Kyle Larson because she says he wins about every time he steps behind the wheel of any car.