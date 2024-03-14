Remains Discovered Along I-55 Identified As Missing Springfield Woman

By Benjamin Cox on March 14, 2024 at 11:58am

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identity of the remains found along I-55 yesterday afternoon as a Springfield woman who has been missing for over a month.

Allmon says that an IDOT worker discovered the remains of 54-year old Teresa Ann Coleman of Springfield.

Coleman’s family reported her missing on February 17th.

Allmon says that an autopsy performed today and preliminary findings determined that Coleman’s manner of death was a homicide.

The death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.