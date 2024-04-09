Remember Our Fallen Tribute Towers To Be Hosted at Jacksonville AMVETS Starting May 29

An emotional tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is stopping in Jacksonville at the end of next month.

The Remember Our Fallen Tribute Towers will stop at the Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100, located at 210 East Court Street from May 29th through June 11th.

The traveling memorial includes 34 towers with military and personal photos of over 5,300 of the military’s fallen soldiers whose deaths occurred between September 11th, 2001 and August 30th, 2021. The memorial was first unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2017 and has made an annual trek around the country, hosted by various organizations.

Organizers of the memorial are still seeking Gold Star families to include a photograph of every single American soldier who died during the War on Terror. There is no cost to families.

To have your service member included or to find out more information visit rememberingourfallen.org.