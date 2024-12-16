Renovations at Jacksonville Public Library to Cause Some Disruptions in January

A view of the downstairs bathroom entries. They public restrooms may experience some disruptions in the month of January off and on while the building's plumbing is updated.

The Jacksonville Public Library may not be the quietest place to enjoy your book next month.

Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says that some minor construction work will need to take place on the ground floor of the building to take care of issues with the building’s plumbing: “As is the case with a 120-year old building, our plumbing is sort of reaching the end of its life so we are going to have to have a couple of pipes replaced in the coming months. That’s going to take place downstairs in the meeting room. It will be a little intrusive but we are going to stay open. We shouldn’t to close or anything like that. It will just be noisy for a couple of weeks.”

Magnusson says that the work is scheduled to start on January 6th and will last approximately one month. If you have a question about any scheduled meetings, call the Library at 217-243-5435.