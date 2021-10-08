Rent Assistance Seminars To Be Held in Jacksonville on Oct. 15

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2021 at 8:32am

Three free seminars will be held next week in Jacksonville to help residents pay their rent.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Healthy Communities Collaborative has partnered with MCS Community Services to provide the seminars for residents who have fallen behind in their rent payments due to COVID-19.

The seminars will be held at:

10 a.m. at Beecher High Rise, located at 301 West Beecher Avenune,

1PM at the Turner High Rise, located at 800 Hoagland Boulevard,

2PM at Vas Community Center, located at 612 North West Street

all on October 15th in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Director of Community Health Lori Hartz says the goal from the seminars is to keep people from being evicted and to help tenants apply for rental assistance.

Illinois’ eviction moratorium expired this past Sunday.