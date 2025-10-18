Rep. Davidsmeyer on First 3 Days of Fall Veto Session

The General Assembly wrapped up the first 3 days of the Fall Veto session Thursday in the capitol city. Resolutions to tackle political violence were expected to be met with bipartisan support after so many examples of violent acts toward both democrats and republicans have made headlines over the past several months.

House Resolution 508 was passed and recognizes that politically motivated violence, whether in the form of a mass shooting or a mass deployment of masked troops empowered to instill fear, is a threat to democracy, but State Rep. CD Davidsmeyer says republicans did not agree with the language used in the resolution. “They were saying that these masked ICE agents were racially profiling everyone and they just made it sound absolutely terrible. That’s not what they are trying to do. They are trying to find criminals who are in our country doing bad things,” Davidsmeyer said.

Davidsmeyer had recently filed his own house resolution to condemn political violence, HR 494, which he felt would be a more bipartisan way to tackle the issue. “I thought it was very balanced and I thought it was an opportunity for us to try to do something together,” Davidsmeyer said. “I talked about it on Tuesday and then the next morning the Democrats filed their version with the political language, basically daring us to vote against it, which we did because their language was a little inflammatory and the whole point was to get away from language like that.”

Energy efficiency was another pressing issue going into the session. Legislators are considering the stalled Clean & Reliable Grid Affordability (CRGA) energy omnibus bill. Davidsmeyer says there have been a lot of talks on the subject but, only behind closed. The 100th district state rep says he’s concerned about legislators handing over too much control to the Illinois Commerce commission. “The General Assembly will be giving up our oversight to an unelected government bureaucracy, which does not make sense to me. There is a reason why we are elected,” he says.

The general assembly returns for the fall veto session October 28th and will conclude on the 30th