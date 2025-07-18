Rep. Moore Joins Colleagues in Dowtown Jacksonville Office

Rep. Kyle Moore has officially cut the ribbon in celebration of his new office in downtown Jacksonville.

Rep. Moore, the former mayor of Quincy, was elected to the Illinois General Assembly in November 2024 to represent the 99th House District. He now shares an office space with Rep. CD Davidsmeyer and Sen. Jill Tracy on West State St. in Jacksonville. Davidsmeyer says they’re a great team, so the move makes sense.

“When Kyle came into office about 6 months ago, we asked him, ‘Would you like to have an office in Jacksonville?’ And really, we’re a good group and we really work well together, so it makes sense for us to be in the same place.”

Moore and Sen. Tracy have worked together recently, authoring a bill that would allow smaller counties to form a Veterans Assistance Commission to provide essential services and support to veterans. The bill passed the Illinois House last April.

“The great thing about West Central Illinois is that we have a higher concentration of veterans compared to the national average. Veterans feel comfortable here because they know they’re taken care of, and they know we have the resources. I think a great example of that is the Veterans Assistance Commission. In Adams County, we have one set up, and even though it’s only been in existence for a few years, it has made a world of difference.”

Moore ran unopposed in the 2024 election and campaigned for cutting taxes, rolling back red tape, as well as promoting transparency and accountability in state government. Davidsmeyer, Tracy, and Moore have all announced that they will seek re-election.