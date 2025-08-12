Rep. Moore Visits Educational Daycare Center to Address Ongoing Issues

Rep. Kyle Moore visited the Educational Daycare in Jacksonville on Tuesday to discuss issues, with staffing being the number one concern.

The daycare loses staff when school starts, struggles to pay staff when families have a hard time paying for childcare, resulting in outstanding balances that never get paid, and receives lower reimbursement rates from the Illinois Smart Start program. The program, which aims to increase funding for childcare providers, lowered its reimbursement rates in order to expand to other childcare centers.

The reimbursement rates are to ensure a higher starting wage. Moore says the state has done a good job increasing the pay for people who enter into childcare through the Smart Start Program, but we need to continue that to ensure childcare centers stay open.

“We need them to have the ability to hire more employees. When reimbursement rates are different, and sometimes diminished, that directly affects their bottom line,” Moore says, “If we could have some equitable way to reimburse for childcare, that would help financially.”

Moore says it’s not just the hourly rates; childcare centers will often lose employees who are seeking better benefits as well. Moore says fixing the staffing issues will have a positive economic impact on those who struggle to pay for childcare. “The affordability of childcare is directly attributed to how many centers you have open and how many people you have working in the field,” Moore said.

He says, besides staffing and budget issues, it’s also important to educate the community on the impact that the redevelopment of the JDC grounds has on the Educational Daycare Center. “I don’t think a lot of people realise that they lease ground from the state. They want to make sure they won’t have to find a new home after being here for so long,” Moore said. He added that as the community reimagines the possibilities with the grounds, the Educational Daycare Center wants to be part of the conversation.

Moore says he wants to ensure that services in Morgan County, like childcare, crisis intervention centers, Pathway services, and other vital services, are preserved and able to expand as needed.