By Jeremy Coumbes on May 10, 2021 at 3:44pm

Portions of Pittsfield will be without water tomorrow night.

According to a report by KHQA, the City of Pittsfield Water Department will be shutting off water service to allow crews to replace a fire hydrant.

Everything south of West Washington and Shetland Drive in Pittsfield will be without water for a couple of hours beginning at 9:30 pm tomorrow.

City officials told KHQA, residents do not need to boil their water when service resumes as drinking water supplies will not be effected.