Reported Explosion in South Jacksonville Caused by Butane Bottle

The South Jacksonville Fired Department responded late Thursday afternoon after residents in the area reported hearing what sounded like an explosion and seeing smoke coming from a house.

Firefighters and police responded just before 4:00 pm to the first block of Southview Drive in South Jacksonville. Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. says light smoke was coming from a portion of the house when they arrived. He says the resident of the home told fire officials that an accident outside the home caused the issue.

“From what he said, a butane bottle blew up. It appears it hit the house and the front door was open to where the smoke got inside and that was how the people saw the smoke coming from the house. We were unable to find any sort of bottle or anything.”

Chief Evans says firefighters assisted in clearing some smoke from the house and were on scene for approximately 20 minutes. Members of the Jacksonville Fire Department also responded as mutual aid. No injuries were sustained in the incident.