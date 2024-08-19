Rescue Teams Searching For Man Near Kampsville After Fall Into the IL River

By Benjamin Cox on August 19, 2024 at 3:59pm

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing fisherman in the Illinois River near Kampsville.

Riverbender reports that an unidentified man went missing while launching a boat in the river shortly after 7 o’clock this morning. Another fisherman was with the man at the time and called for help.

Authorities have mobilized several area agencies to assist with the search including the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, the North Calhoun Fire Protection District, the Illinois Conservation Police, the Morgan County Dive Team, Calhoun EMS, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 3PM, according to Riverbender, searchers continue to canvas the area as the search remains active.

We will provide further updates once more information is available.