Residents Advised to be Vigilant in Wake of Burglaries in Cass

Beardstown Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to take extra precautions in the wake of a string of recent burglaries.

According to an announcement on the Beardstown Police Department Facebook page, sometime between Wednesday night and this morning, as many as three assailants entered a rural residence in Cass County while the occupants were asleep.

The unknown persons took many belongings before waking the residents and then fled on foot.

Beardstown Chief of Police Martin Coad says the assailants attempted a residential burglary in Beardstown sometime overnight, however they were unsuccessful in the attempt and only made it as far as the front door before occupants of the home woke and ran them off.

Coad says in the last two weeks, his department has seen a rash of burglaries to outbuildings and a few residences where the owners were not home and the perpetrators did not get away with much. A number of vehicle burglaries have also been reported during that time.

With the holiday season approaching, Coad says residents need to take extra precautions. “We just know that during the upcoming holidays’ everyone needs to be vigilant with their packages and their doors being locked, and also their cars being locked to make sure nobody gets into them.

We want to make sure that everybody has a safe holiday, but we’ve had a rash of car burglaries and home burglaries lately, and we just want to make sure that doors are locked and cars are locked.”

The Beardstown Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking if anyone has information related to or regarding this or any other crime, please call Beardstown Police at 217-323-3131, or Cass Co. 911.

Tips may also be left anonymously with Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or online at www.morganscottcrimstopers.web.com