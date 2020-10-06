Resolution in Support of Lebanon Moves Out of Committee

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood’s resolution in support of Lebanon cleared another hurdle this week.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously passed, House Resolution 1077

The bipartisan resolution expresses the sense of Congress for the support of the ongoing U.S.- Lebanon relationship. Specifically, the resolution supports U.S. goals for combating government corruption, executing needed structural reforms, and support of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The resolution opposes the growing influence and role of Hezbollah in Lebanon, particularly as the country works to respond and recover from the August 4th explosion.

Congressman LaHood, as Co-Chair of the U.S.-Lebanon Friendship Caucus, recently led a bipartisan effort to advocate for humanitarian aid to Lebanon in response to the blast in Beirut.

Lahood says he is pleased that the House Foreign Affairs Committee moved this week to unanimously pass the bill , making way for a vote before the full House of Representatives.

Lahood says “Now more than ever, American support for the Lebanese people is vital. And that the resolution reaffirms the United State’s commitment to the people of Lebanon and to peace in the region. LaHood says a strong, independent, and sovereign Lebanon can help provide stability in the Middle East.

Since the resolution was introduced before the August explosion, the resolution was amended during the House Foreign Affairs Committee markup to include recognition of the tragic explosion at the Port of Beirut and recognize that the US stands with the people of Lebanon in providing support for humanitarian assistance and recovery.