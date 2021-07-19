Resolution to Recognize Pike County Historic Site Moves to Full House in Congress

Legislation aimed at making a Pike County historical site a part of the National Park Service is advancing in Congress.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood’s resolution to recognize New Philadelphia was passed unanimously by the House Natural Resources Committee and will now move on to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

House Resolution 820, the New Philadelphia National Historic Site Act would establish the site as a unit of the National Park System.

New Philadelphia, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a National Historic Landmark, was the first town, founded in 1836, platted and legally registered by an African American, Frank McWorter.

LaHood says New Philadelphia and Frank McWorter’s story is an important part of both Illinois and the nation’s history.

He says by bringing the site into the National Park System, this bill will allow more people to see and understand the historical and cultural significance of New Philadelphia and ensure its continued preservation for years to come.



In April, Rep. LaHood gave testimony before the House Natural Resources Committee in support of his legislation.