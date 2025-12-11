Reward Offered for Info on Cash Russell Homicide

By Harold Smith on December 11, 2025 at 9:56am

The FBI and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding those responsible for an October homicide that claimed three lives, including that of a Springfield boy.

In a joint press release, federal and county officials announced that a $25-thousand dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown subjects involved the homicides on Hoover Street in Springfield which took place this past October 9th.

On that date, Sangamon County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Hoover Street. Investigators found three dead in the home, including nine year old Cash Russell.

The Sheriff’s investigation is ongoing, with the FBI Springfield Field Office assisting with resources.

Along with the $25-thousand dollar reward, Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties are offering an additional reward of up to $10-thousand dollars for information that would lead to an arrest in the case.

If you have information, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or go to TIPS.FBI.GOV.

To leave information with Crime Stoppers, you can call 217-788-8427, or go to cashfortips.us.