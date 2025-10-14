Rezoning for Properties on Hardin and East Lafayette Tonight

By Gary Scott on October 14, 2025 at 5:49am

The Jacksonville city council tonight will consider two rezoning requests.

One is for 409 Hardin from Business to B-4 with a special use permit. It is the site of the Midwest Athletic Center, the former MacMurray College gym.

It is owned by Rachel and John Rohn.

The other is for 400 East Lafayette from residential to business.

Aldermen will discuss a lien for 314 East Douglas, and the assignment of the lien to Two Rivers Land

Bank. The home was demolished two weeks ago.

The council will look at a grant application for Lincoln Avenue Safe Routes for School.

Jacksonville city clerk Angela Salyer will lead a discussion about payroll and accounts receivable software from Springbok.

And, aldermen will discuss an intergovernmental agreement between the board of managers of Jacksonville cemeteries and the state of Illinois regarding maintenance of the Immanuel East, west and south cemeteries.

The workshop meeting starts at 6, and the regular meeting will follow.

The council will meet as a committee of the whole, and as highway commissioners of road district 14 at 5:45. It is required by law to meet once a year.