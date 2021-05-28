Right To Work Amendment Heads to Ballot Box in 2022

A Constitutional Amendment is heading to the ballot next year. The Illinois House gave final approval yesterday that would ban “right-to-work” laws or ordinances that prohibit employer-labor union agreements that require union membership as a condition of employment. Under the proposed amendment, employees would have a “fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively” over wages, hours, working and safety conditions, and their economic welfare. It would ban any law or local ordinance that interferes with or diminishes the right to collectively bargain.

The proposed constitutional amendment, to be placed on the November 8, 2022, ballot, was approved in the House on an 80-30 vote, with nine Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the change. 93rd District Republican Norine Hammond was one of those 9 crossing party lines in favor of the measure.