Riley Announces Candidacy for 2021 Jacksonville Mayor Race

A Jacksonville business owner and former city council candidate has put their name in the 2021 Jacksonville Mayor race. With the announcement of the 2021 Consolidated Election paperwork availability today by Jacksonville City Clerk Skip Bradshaw, local business owner Nicole Riley announced via Facebook today that she would be taking on 3-term incumbent mayor Andy Ezard next year in the 2021 April consolidated election.

Riley is the owner of the Soap Co Coffee House in downtown Jacksonville and the Freya & Company Salon at the corner of Prairie & Lafayette. Riley said in the announcement that her main goal is to push for property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.

In a follow up post after the announcement, Riley says she want to reduce the mayor’s salary by half and work on turning abandoned property in Jacksonville into tax revenue generators once again.

Riley was defeated for the Ward Three Alderman position by incumbent Mike Bartlett in the 2019 Consolidated Election 153-149.

The upcoming Consolidated Primary Election is set for February 23, 2021, and the Consolidated Election is set for April 6, 2021. The Petition Filing Period for non-partisan municipalities is set for November 16th-23rd.