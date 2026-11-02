Rileys Facing Drug Charges

By Gary Scott on November 2, 2026 at 1:21pm

Calhoun County authorities are reporting the arrest of two Greene County residents that dates back to early September.

Calhoun County sheriff Zach Hardin says questioning of suspects resulted in the arrests of 42-year-old Josh Riley, and 44-year-old Laura Riley, both of Carrollton.

The questioning led to the discovery that Laura Riley was wanted in Jersey on an unamed charge.

Both were also arrested for possession of meth and controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized and submitted to the Illinois state Police crime lab for analysis.

The Riley’s were booked at the Calhoun County sheriff’s office, were given notices to appear in court and released.

Sheriff Hardin thanked officers from the Illinois conservation department for their help in the investigation.