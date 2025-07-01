Ripley Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in So. Brown Co. on Saturday

By Benjamin Cox on July 1, 2025 at 9:11am

A Ripley man was killed when his motorcycle and a truck collided on a rural southern Brown County road this past weekend.

KHQA reports that Rusty Rickard was headed north at the intersection of 1400E Street and County Road 950N when his motorcycle was hit by a truck. Rickard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroner.

Authorities said the truck driver, Cody Whitaker of Mt. Sterling, Illinois, was headed east on CR 950N when the crash happened. Whitaker was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office report says the crash remains under further investigation.