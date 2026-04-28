Rise Development Future in Jax?

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2026 at 9:45am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says a proposed site layout for a new development off Massey Lane may be a pie in the sky, but it shows city officials how Jacksonville should dream about the future.

The presentation was done by Dr Charles Riggs of Illinois College. His students were supposed to make the presentation, but the storms at the start of the meeting stopped that.

The proposed site is funded by a $2-million grant, and it’s called the RISE Development. It is designed to provided workforce housing for the city, and Ezard says the city desperately needs it.

Ezard says the next step is for the $2-million from the state makes it through the budget process.

The proposed site has 500 lots on 100 acres bordered by the Western Knolls subdivision, Massey Lane and Lincoln.

The students’ proposal was to include almost a self contained community, complete with a swimming pool, pickleball courts, a dog park, a playground and athletic fields.

The housing would be directed to households that top out a $121-thousand a year, and for those below that threshold.

Mayor Ezard says once the money is approved, and the city buys the property, it would be up to a developer to run with the project.

The rest of the meeting went quickly.

Five of the eight aldermen were able to make the meeting, and approved a new website services agreement with ADA accessibility for the city’s Revize software system.

And, the council approved a contract with Drop Collaborative for a pre-treatment program for the city’s industries.

The council heard a request for the city’s car show downtown, and spring cruise night in mid June.

And, alderwoman Lori Large Oldennettel reminded all the city wide clean up is planned for June 1st through the 5th.