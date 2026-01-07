Riverton woman and young daughter die in Interstate interchange crash in Springfield

A Riverton woman and her young daughter died on Tuesday morning in a crash on the interstate in the middle of Springfield.

Illinois State Police and emergency personnel in Springfield responded to a reported fatal crash at the Interstate 55 and Interstate 72 interchange at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. I-55 southbound was shutdown for a lengthy amount of time allowing for investigation and clean up of the crash. The crash is said to have occurred just north of Exit 92.

According to preliminary ISP reports, a car collided with the rear of a tractor trailer.

Later in the day, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 37-year-old Riverton woman and her 8-year-old daughter on the scene of the crash. Autopsies were done on Tuesday and preliminary findings suggest both victims died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending next of kin notification. The deaths remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Update: North Mac School District officials have revealed that the woman and daughter killed in the crash on Tuesday morning near Springfield was a student Kendyn Damm and her mother Jennifer Damm. Officials say counselors will be on hand to support the North Mac student community on Wednesday morning as they navigate the tragic loss.