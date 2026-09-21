Road and Bridge Work Approved for Woodson and Near Arenzville

By Gary Scott on September 21, 2026 at 11:34am

Work is planned on a Woodson Street, and a bridge near Arenzville.

Morgan County highway engineer Matt Coultas says the bridge carrying the Arenzville blacktop over railroad tracks had repairs done earlier this year. The Morgan County board approved the projects this morning.

Coultas says the actual work on more comprehensive repairs is coming, maybe next spring.

Coultas says the bid from County Contractors was for $241-thousand.

The best bid was under the engineer’s estimate. The company will make the repairs for $241-thousand.

Coultas says the street work in Woodson will make resident there happy.

It involves a resurfacing of Main Street at a cost of close to $300-thousand. Coultas says the project may begin next month.

The top bid from Truman Flatt of Springfield was at just under $300-thousand, again less than the engineer’s estimate.