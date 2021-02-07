Road Conditions Deteriorating In the Region

The Illinois State Police have issued a warning to motorists traveling throughout West Central Illinois tonight for perilous road conditions.

Illinois State Police District 9 in Pittsfield is reporting numerous crashes and vehicles in ditches throughout their district, especially on Interstate 72.

ISP is asking everyone to slow down and yield and move over for emergency vehicles.

WICS Storm Team 20 Weather is reporting light to moderate snow will continue for tonight. Within heavier bands of snow, the visibility may drop to a quarter of a mile or less. With temperatures well below freezing, there is a concern that any of the melting snow from the heat emitted off cars and the salt could refreeze into ice.

Upwards of 1-3 inches of snow is expected across Central Illinois this weekend. The snow storm is expected to move quickly out of the region, with most heavy snow occurring tonight and into the early morning hours on Sunday.