Road Work Pauses for Labor Day Weekend, Lane Closures Around the Area to Continue

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.



The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend.

In District 6, in Sangamon County, lane reductions will continue on I-72 at Wabash Avenue in Springfield, I-55 south of Lake Springfield, and I-55 north of Sherman.

In Scott County I-72 at the Illinois River will also see lane reductions continue, and

Illinois 106 over Little Sandy Creek north of Alsey, lane reductions will continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

And in District 8 in Greene County, Illinois Route 267 over Apple Creek north of Greenfield will continue to be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

IDOT officials say work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted, and motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For traffic and construction updates, you can follow the Illinois Department of Transportation on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.