Roadwork on I-72 in Pike County to Begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today, a bridge repair project on westbound Interstate 72 over the Illinois River in Pike County is scheduled to begin during the week of Aug.17.

The project consists of a half-mile of repairs and preservation of bridge parapets. IDOT officials say lane closures will occur and at least one lane will remain open. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, and when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

They say drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Work on the bridge is estimated to be completed at the end of November.