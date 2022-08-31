Robinson Resigns From New Directions

Morgan County’s beleaguered homeless shelter is now looking for a new executive director.

The New Directions Warming & Cooling Center Board of Directors announced today in a press release that Sarah Robinson has resigned as Executive Director effective September 30th. Robinson has been in the position for the past 4 years.

The Board of Directors say they will begin interviewing candidates to fill the position over this coming month.

New Directions has been struggling to find money from various sources over the last several months to keep their doors open to the area’s homeless.

If you would like apply to the position or would like to make a financial donation to the 501(c)3 organization call 217-271-1014 or 217-245-9521 for further information.