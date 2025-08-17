Rockbridge man killed in ATV crash

By Benjamin Cox on August 16, 2025 at 9:05pm

Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes has confirmed a man died in an ATV crash in rural Rockbridge this afternoon.

Greene County EMS, the Greenfield Fire Department, the Carrollton Fire Department, and a Survival Flight helicopter were requested for a four-wheeler accident with injuries at 3:01 p.m. The caller was attempting to perform CPR on a male subject after being guided by 9-1-1 dispatch.

Coroner Milnes confirmed in a report at 8:05 p.m. this evening that Charles Huff, 68, of rural Rockbridge was pronounced deceased at 3:57 pm today. Preliminary findings indicate he succumbed to injuries from blunt force trauma after being ejected from the ATV he was operating.

The death remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.